Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.34 and traded as low as C$2.73. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 93,046 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.64.

(Get Free Report)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.