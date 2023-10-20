Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.34 and traded as low as C$2.73. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 93,046 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.