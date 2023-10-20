Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,592. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $577.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $77,763.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,695.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

