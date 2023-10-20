Internet Computer Price Tops $3.13 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00010551 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $16.56 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,159,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,278,031 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

