Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
NYSE IPG traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $27.90. 3,442,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95.
Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
