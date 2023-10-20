Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.36

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.36 and traded as high as $21.97. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 226,616 shares.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

