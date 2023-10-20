Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 406,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 127,364 shares.The stock last traded at $31.36 and had previously closed at $31.57.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
