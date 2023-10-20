Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 406,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 127,364 shares.The stock last traded at $31.36 and had previously closed at $31.57.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

