Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bank of America (BAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC):

10/18/2023 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $28.00.

10/5/2023 – Bank of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00.

10/3/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $27.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Bank of America had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Bank of America is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,063,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,182,258. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

