Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Park Lawn (PLC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Park Lawn (TSE: PLC) recently:

10/19/2023 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$36.00 to C$27.00.

Park Lawn Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:PLC traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. Park Lawn Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.26 and a 52 week high of C$29.15. The stock has a market cap of C$593.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Park Lawn Co alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of C$114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.5425268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.