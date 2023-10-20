Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRDM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 143,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.