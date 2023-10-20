Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 105,238 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

