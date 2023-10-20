Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,004 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

