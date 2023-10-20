iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 24.4% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,925.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,283,000 after purchasing an additional 450,873 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 761.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,281,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,501 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,134,526 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

