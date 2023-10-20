iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 330,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,158,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,933,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,912,000 after buying an additional 503,910 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $424.36. 1,527,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.