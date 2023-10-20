iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 330,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,158,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,933,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,912,000 after buying an additional 503,910 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $424.36. 1,527,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
