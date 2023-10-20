iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.9% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.10. The company had a trading volume of 850,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

