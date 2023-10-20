iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.91

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.91 and last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 2188327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.