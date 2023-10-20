iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $90.15. 1,052,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,462. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

