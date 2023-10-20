iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,851. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

