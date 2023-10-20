iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

QUAL traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $132.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,852 shares. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

