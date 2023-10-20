iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.99. 18,339,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,060,662. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.91 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

