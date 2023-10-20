iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.04. 16,630,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,052,914. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.99 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.73 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

