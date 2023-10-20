iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 47,828,410 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

