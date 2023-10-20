Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

JKHY stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.52. 119,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,110. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.42. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

