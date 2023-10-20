KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.03

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $14.84. KDDI shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 133,767 shares changing hands.

KDDI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

