Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.31% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $51,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.0 %

BMRN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 82,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,821. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

