Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $193,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $870.49. The stock had a trading volume of 322,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $429.17 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $854.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $798.20.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

