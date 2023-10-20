Keybank National Association OH Has $50.06 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $50,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 689.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.4% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.76. 723,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,885. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

