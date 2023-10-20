Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $137,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $5,580,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.99. 558,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.37. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

