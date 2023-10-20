KickToken Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $983,054.42 and approximately $0.07 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,799,908 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,800,058.45471464. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0080692 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $15.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

