Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.66. 1,625,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,502. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

