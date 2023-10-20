Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $419,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,390,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,841,297. The company has a market cap of $682.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.26.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

