Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 42,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 104,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 194,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.