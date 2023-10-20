KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.02

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and traded as low as $20.09. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 128,719 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNYJY. Bank of America lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KONE Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

