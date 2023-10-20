Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $14.52 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $89,331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.58. 364,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.88. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.