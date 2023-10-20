Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 3,821 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.4% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $71,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.0 %

SLB traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 8,463,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,313,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

