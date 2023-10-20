Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 120 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,497,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.40 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

