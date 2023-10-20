Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 153,378 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,378 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.31% of HealthEquity worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $796,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,744.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $73.24. 224,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,062. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

