Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,262,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,739. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.