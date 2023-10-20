Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and traded as low as $13.38. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 29,979 shares traded.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
