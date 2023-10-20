Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and traded as low as $13.38. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 29,979 shares traded.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 691,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 102,666 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

