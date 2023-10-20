LooksRare (LOOKS) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.53 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $51.40 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 978,386,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,594,407 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

