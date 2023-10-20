Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after acquiring an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,500. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.85. The company has a market cap of $295.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

