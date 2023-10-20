Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 27,597 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,597 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after buying an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,118. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

