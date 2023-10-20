Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Magazine Luiza Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Magazine Luiza Company Profile

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

