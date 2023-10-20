Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.61 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $15.61 million and $12,377.75 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,645.39 or 1.00045493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000377 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,429.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

