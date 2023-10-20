Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 8.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.75. 21,688,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 34,707,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 5.15.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

