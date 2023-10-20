MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MarketWise to earn ($0.08) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -50.0%.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 209,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,519. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketWise news, CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amber Lee Mason acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,085 shares of company stock valued at $86,006 and sold 390,353 shares valued at $583,551. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1.5% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarketWise by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,217 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 183,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise



MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

