Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 64,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,549. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $28,448.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,370,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,237.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $159,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,266,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,862.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 12,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $28,448.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,370,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,237.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 156,126 shares of company stock valued at $396,788. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Featured Articles

