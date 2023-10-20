Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 64,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,549. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.64 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
