Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

MTDR stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 1,964,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,252. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 3.50.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 35.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

