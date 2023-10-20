MDA (OTC:MDALF) Trading 0.4% Higher

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.07 and last traded at C$9.07. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDALF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get MDA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDA

MDA Trading Down 2.0 %

About MDA

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.56.

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.