Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Shares of Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 2796525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
Minoan Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.
About Minoan Group
Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
