MKT Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. 1,731,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

